'They're All Racists': Splitsvilla 16's Kaira Slammed For Allegedly 'Mocking' Bengalis' Ullu Dhwani; Issues Clarification

Splitsvilla 16's Kaira Slammed For Allegedly 'Mocking' Bengalis' Ullu Dhwani |

Splitsvilla 16’s latest episode saw Anuska Ghosh and Mohit Magotra crowned as the ideal couple. However, the way contestants celebrated their win soon sparked controversy. Kaira and Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, were particularly called out for allegedly mocking the Bengali community. Additionally, viewers noticed Sadhaaf Shankar making a lip gesture, referred to as Ullu Dhwani. The clips quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers criticizing the contestants’ behavior.

A user shared the clip on Reddit with the title "Sadhaf Mocking Bengalis," writing, "Watch the clip towards the end. Sadhaf is doing the same mouth gesture as kaira was during Anushka’s throne scene. They’re all racists atp." Another angry viewer reacted, "They should have gone to proper school before coming to Splitsvilla."

In a separate post, another user uploaded a video of Kaira and Gullu performing the Ullu Dhwani gesture. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "As a Bengali feeling so bad." Another commented, "She should apologise to whole community and especially Anushka."

As criticism mounted, Kaira addressed the controversy on her Instagram. She explained that the gesture was meant as a form of celebration commonly used in Punjabi culture, referring to it as Punjabi "burrah." She emphasized that there was no intention to disrespect Anuska or the Bengali community.

Kaira wrote, "I want to sincerely clarify that I didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. I was simply expressing happiness in a Punjabi way- when we celebrate, we often do a loud "burrah."" She further described it as a joyful expression, "with no intention of disrespect toward anyone, especially the Bengali community."

She also urged critics to understand different Indian traditions before judging others. Concluding her statement, she wrote, "Ab baaki jisko jo sochna hai socho."

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV and Jio Hotstar.