'MTV Walon Ko Sharam Aani Chahiye': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Calls Out Channel For 'Biased' Editing & Supporting Religion Remarks Row

Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Calls Out Channel For Biased Editing & Supporting Religion Remarks Row |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Diksha Pawar has called out MTV, alleging that the channel is prioritising TRPs and unfairly editing her scenes from the show. She said, "MTV walon ko is cheez pe sharam aani chahiye ki aaplogon ke liye TRP aur ek insaan itna matter karta hai...(MTV people should be ashamed that for you TRP and a person matter so much...).” Diksha further claimed that key moments, including her being choked and scratched, were not shown in the broadcast.

She went on to accuse the channel of misrepresenting events and shared what she described as proof on her YouTube channel, including pictures showing scratches and clots sustained during the fight. She also shared a voice note allegedly from an MTV insider, claiming that her medicine and makeup were destroyed by Akanksha and Suzzane, something she says was not shown on TV.

The Splitsvilla 16 contestant also alleged that not only she but her friends are receiving rape threats from bots online. She highlighted comments such as, "Uske sath tumhara bhi rape kar denge," which she said were posted on her friends’ and brand pages.

Diksha broke down in the video, saying she could not tolerate anything disrespectful being said about her mother. Calling out the channel for alleged bias towards Akanksha and Suzzane, she said, "Agar aisa hi tha to tum mujhe nikal dete na, nikala kyun nahi?" She also questioned hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, stating that while they claimed both sides were wrong, only her perspective was shown.

"Aap apne actual channel se dusron ko demean kar rahe ho," Diksha said. She also criticised MTV for allegedly making memes about Anushka Ghosh, adding, "You have no shame at all,"

Diksha further addressed an incident involving a bansuri found in her bag, saying people were mocking her religion. She claimed a Muslim man made a video questioning what the bansuri was doing in her belongings. She clarified that the bansuri was given to her as prasad in Vrindavan and she carries it with her everywhere. "You are making fun of someone's religion like this? And, MTV is supporting this," she said, adding, "Kisi ke religion ka mazak banana kaha se TRP banana hota hai,"

Towards the end of her video, Diksha stated that she has disassociated herself from Splitsvilla 16.