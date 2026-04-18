'Sunny Leone Is Openly Biased': MTV Splitsvilla 16 Host & Makers Called Out For Alleged 'Favouritism' Towards Gullu & Sadhaaf Shankar |

Ever since MTV Splitsvilla 16 aired, host Sunny Leone has been facing significant online trolling. Many viewers have accused her of being biased toward certain contestants, particularly Sadhaaf Shankar, often calling her out for allegedly taking sides. Additionally, the show, co-hosted by Karan Kundrra, has been labeled "rigged" by some fans, who claim that Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) was unfairly pushed toward the finale.

Calling out the host of Splitsvilla 16, a user took to a Reddit thread titled "Sunny is openly biased" and claimed, "the show is rigged for gullu to get to the throne and to show sadaaf as the main righteous one." Reacting to this, another user agreed, saying, "OMG total bias. I mean how openly and blatantly can they do it?"

Another viewer criticized Splitsvilla 16 for being "fake," writing, "Splitsvilla Isn’t Fun Anymore. It Feels Completely Fake Now." The user further recalled that earlier seasons showcased genuine connections, whereas this season feels completely different, with contestants seemingly participating only for fame. The user added, "This new season is the worst. The hosts are openly biased, and the contestants are also disappointing. There are no real connections at all."

Will Gullu AKA Kushal Tanwar Be The Winner Of Splitsvilla 16

It is widely speculated that Gullu might win Splitsvilla 16, as some viewers believe the show and its makers are biased toward him and are pushing him to the finale. Expressing frustration, one user wrote, "Just hand Gullu the trophy already why are you wasting everyone else’s time?" Many also feel that this perceived favoritism could negatively impact Gullu’s image, even among those who previously supported him. As one user explained, "The show is so obviously biased towards Gullu that it’s shameful atp. People who actually liked Gullu (neutrals) are going to start hating him because of this shi*."

As per recent speculation, the Splitsvilla 16 finale is expected to take place on May 24, 2026. However, an official announcement is still awaited.