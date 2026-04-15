Splitsvilla 16: Did Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Patch Up? Himanshu Arora Clears Air As 'Shorts Video' Goes VIRAL

Did Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Patch Up |

Splitsvilla 16 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur had reconciled during their time on the show, but their relationship reportedly ended after they exited Splitsvilla. Recently, a viral video of Ruru, in which she was seen wearing shorts previously worn by Yogesh, sparked fresh speculation about a possible patch-up. Amid the growing buzz, Himanshu Arora stepped in to clear the air.

As the post gained traction online, Himanshu responded in the comments to shut down the rumours. He wrote, "At this point if they even walk you would say look they walk the same it was all planned lmao." He further clarified that the shorts worn by Ruru actually belonged to him, adding, "These shorts are mine, the first day i lent it to yogesh and then others too. I gradually had all my clothes back like others and gave ruru these shorts when she came over."

Later, Yogesh also shared a clarification video, showing fans that he was not with Ruru and was instead spending time with his friends at home. Meanwhile, Himanshu reiterated his clarification on his broadcast channel by sharing a picture of the shorts. However, Ruru chose not to react to the speculation.

Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur’s relationship became a key highlight of Splitsvilla 16, especially because they entered the show with a past. Ruru came in as Yogesh’s ex, which brought unresolved emotions and tension into the game. During the show, the two gradually reconnected and gave their relationship another chance, but their bond remained unstable, often affected by tasks, alliances, and the chaos involving Sorab, which added further complications between them.

After the show, Yogesh and Ruru's relationship went off because of the chaos involving Sorab. Ruru called out Sorab for allegedly cheating on his ex while Yogesh sided with his friend. This is believed to have brought major shake-up in their relationship.