'Still Diksha Pawar Was Not Eliminated': Akanksha Choudhary's New Post Reveals Scar From Fight With Splitsvilla 16 Contestant, Fans React

Akanksha Choudhary's New Post Reveals Scar |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Akanksha Choudhary recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The post prompted fans to comment, "Her scar was real." In one of the images, a visible scar on her thigh, the one that was caused by Diksha Pawar, can be clearly seen. This has left fans upset, with many questioning why Diksha was not eliminated from Splitsvilla 16.

Akanksha uploaded a slew of photos on her feed with the caption, "Try all you want… the smile still triggers you, doesn’t it?" In the sixth slide, her scar was clearly visible. Seeing the scar, one commented, "And after all this the makers, host didn't kick Diksha out of the show?" Another stood by her side, saying, "Those marks are not your weakness they're your strength they tell the journey you had was never an easy one yet you choose to stand strong." Another disappointed fan commented, "The 6th slide (her leg ). And still diksha was not eliminated!! Not done."

Akanksha Choudhary |

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Akanksha opened up about her altercation with Diksha. She said, "Usne mere ko pehle thappad mara, phir maine thappad maar diya." She further added, "Phir usne mereko laat maari, but uski heel lag gayi, I still have the mark. Mere itna bada mark hai (Then she kicked me, but her heel hit me. I still have the mark, it’s this big)." Akanksha claimed that she still has marks on her legs, stating that Diksha’s sharp heels caused deep cuts. She also alleged that she had marks on her face, which were concealed with makeup.

Talking about what happened in between her and Diksha, Akanksha revealed, "This wasn’t just a “fight,” it was violence. I was hit with heels, slapped till my lips bled, my under-eyes bruised and bleeding, with scratches all over my neck and this happened on national television, in front of everyone." Uploading the photo of her scar on her Instagram, Akanksha wrote, "This photo was taken 10-15 days later, the day I finally got my phone back in the villa, and the wounds were still visible." She then went on to call out people who said that she never bled. Akanksha explained that after this incident, she wanted to leave the show but she didn't because she is not a quitter.