Splitsvilla 16: Yogesh Rawat Clarifies 'Reunion' With Akanksha Choudhary At Jaipur Fashion Week; Recalls 'Mujhe Awkward Ho Gaya'- Watch VIDEO

Yogesh Rawat Clarifies 'Reunion' With Akanksha Choudhary At Jaipur Fashion Week |

Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat recently addressed rumors about a reunion with Akanksha Choudhary during a LIVE session. He clarified to his fans that while he did see Akanksha in Jaipur, the two neither spoke nor met. This contradicts the reunion claims made by Sorab Bedi, which had led to widespread speculation online that Yogesh and Akanksha had reconnected.

Speaking about the situation, Yogesh explained that he had traveled to Jaipur with Sorab for a fashion week event. His show was scheduled around 12–1 at night. After returning to his room post-show and not finding Sorab there, Yogesh went out to look for him. That’s when he realized Akanksha was present at the venue.

Describing his reaction, Yogesh said, "First of all, mujhe aise bhot awkward ho gaya." He added that neither he nor Akanksha were aware of each other's presence at the fashion week. He further mentioned that if such encounters are being labeled as reunions, then he had technically seen Akanksha again at Uorfi’s party as well.

Responding to fans calling it a reunion, Yogesh said, "Tum isko Reunion bolte ho? Same industry hai. Same world hai. Kahi na kahi to aise takra jate hain. Isko reunion thodi na bolte hain, isko cheat karte hain thodi na bolte hain."

On Splitsvilla 16, tensions rose when Yogesh Rawat’s past with ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur came to light, creating a rift with Akanksha Choudhary, who felt hurt and blindsided by his lack of transparency. The situation escalated as Ruru entered the show as a wildcard, and Yogesh chose to reconnect with her, effectively ending his connection with Akanksha. Their on-show journey sparked major fan debates and criticism online. However, their relationship did not last; Ruru later confirmed in a live session that their breakup is final, citing hurt and unresolved issues, marking the end of the drama that had dominated this season.