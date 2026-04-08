'Star Star Hota Hai': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Hits Back At Rebel Kid AKA Apoorva Mukhija's 'Aram Nagar Ka Actor' Remark- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Hits Back At Rebel Kid AKA Apoorva Mukhija's 'Aram Nagar Ka Actor' Remark |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Yogesh Rawat has finally hit 1 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating her friend's milestone, Shubhangi Jaiswal shared a story where she and Yogesh were seen taking a playful jab at Rebel Kid's "Aram Nagar ka actor" remark.

Reacting to Apoorva Mukhija's comment on Yogesh, Shubhangi uploaded a video saying, "Guys, main isko Aram Nagar le aayi hoon." When Yogesh asked, "kya hai ye?" she replied, "Aram Nagar ka koi struggling actor."

Yogesh further responded to Rebel Kid's remark, saying, "Agar mujhe Aram Nagar ka struggling actor bola gaya hai to...main ab bade aadmi ke tarah jawab doonga..." However, he was not seen actually saying anything, and the video ended abruptly. Hitting back at Rebel Kid's comment, Yogesh wrote on his Instagram story, "Struggling ho ya safal star. Star star hota hai."

For context, Rebel Kid, aka Apoorva Mukhija, had described Yogesh's look in one of her vlogs, saying, "Agar tum Bombay mein kisi bhi struggling actor ko utha lo ya agar tum Aram Nagar mein ek pathar fenk ke maro, that guy will look exactly like this."

Yogesh has recently hit 1M followers on Instagram and is happily celebrating the milestone. Sharing a fanpage video where he was seen celebrating hitting 4 lakh followers with his mother and family, he reshared it with the caption, "Itne sare hate ke beech mai bhai 1M ho gaye." He then thanked his fans from the bottom of his heart for supporting him and never leaving his side, adding, "Abhi to safar bahut lamba hai yaaro."

Yogesh has been facing heavy online backlash largely due to a dramatic love triangle involving his connection with Akanksha Choudhary and his ex, Ruru Thakur, after Ruru entered Splitsvilla 16 as a wildcard. Fans were upset that Yogesh formed a bond with Akanksha only to later choose Ruru, leaving many feeling betrayed and sparking intense debates and trolling online. He’s lost followers and been trolled amid accusations of poor decisions and confusing behaviour in the villa.