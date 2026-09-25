Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari To Confront Daughter Rhiti On Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Over Abusive Slurs?

Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari To Confront Daughter Rhiti Tiwari On Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Over Use Of Abusive Slurs? | Jio Hotstar

Veteran actor-politician Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari has been facing backlash over her choice of words during a heated diss battle with Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20. Amid the controversy, reports suggest that Manoj Tiwari may make an appearance on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, potentially leading to a familiar father-daughter moment on the reality show.

Will Manoj Tiwari Enter Bigg Boss 20?

According to an India Forums report, Manoj Tiwari is likely to appear on Bigg Boss 20 this weekend, while host Salman Khan is also expected to address Rhiti over her remarks during the diss battle. If Manoj does enter the show and confronts his daughter over her language, viewers may draw parallels with Bigg Boss 19, when singer Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo Malik appeared on the show amid the controversy surrounding his son.

It remains to be seen whether Manoj Tiwari will actually appear on the show and, if he does, how he will respond to Rhiti’s conduct. The speculation has already sparked comparisons among Bigg Boss viewers, with some taking to social media to point out the similarities with Amaal Mallik’s storyline from the previous season.

Reacting to the reports, one viewer wrote, “Rhiti is the female version of Amaal,” while another commented, “Amaal wala parallel create ho raha.”

Rhiti is the female version of amaal — Just hana 🌷 (@AmbasaLeah1) September 24, 2026

Same bull shit as Armaan Mallik — Ari (@imomagine) September 24, 2026

Amaal wala parallel create ho raha. Kya matlab yeh bhi top 5 me jayegi — RK (@_alreadytook) September 24, 2026

Everyone is saying Rhiti Tiwari’s father Manoj Tiwari will come on WKV to scold her, just like Daboo Malik came to scold Amaal Malik.

But remember, everyone isn’t Daboo Malik, and everyone doesn’t raise sons like @AmaalMallik and @ArmaanMalik22, two of the finest artists. pic.twitter.com/sTGhhOq5RO — Mohsin Sajad (@mohsinsajadwani) September 25, 2026

Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti's Bigg Boss 20 Stint

Manoj Tiwari was recently spotted by the paparazzi and was asked whether he has been watching his daughter Rhiti Tiwari on Bigg Boss 20. Responding to the question, the actor-politician said, “Are bas bhagwan theek se rakhe.” When the paps further asked if he watches the show, Manoj replied, “Dar dar ke dekhta hoon.”

Rhiti Tiwari has been facing backlash over a series of heated confrontations in Bigg Boss 20. The controversy began after her argument with Qazi Touqeer over his decision to fake a medical emergency, during which her remarks and aggressive tone drew criticism from viewers. Rhiti later apologised for one of her comments, but the backlash intensified during a recent diss battle involving Uditi Singh and Qazi, where her choice of language again became a talking point. Several viewers criticised her conduct, while Qazi also objected to the way she addressed him.