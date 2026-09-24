'Papa Ne Apne Season Mein...' Uditi Singh's Team Hits Back At Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Over Abusive Slurs In Bigg Boss 20 Diss Battle

'Papa Ne Apne Season Mein...' Uditi Singh's Team Hits Back At Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti |

Uditi Singh’s team called out Rhiti Tiwari over her use of slurs during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. Sharing a post about the diss battle, Uditi’s team compared Rhiti with her father, Manoj Tiwari, and claimed that he maintained his “class and dignity” during his stint on Bigg Boss.

Uditi Singh's Team Compares Manoj Tiwari And His Daughter Rhiti

Taking a dig at Rhiti, the team wrote, “Papa ne apne season mein sab sehkar bhi class aur dignity sambhali.” It further added, “Beti ko diss battle mili, dictionary nikli khaali. Naam Tiwari mic pe taiyaari? Bas gaali pe gaali.”

Following the diss battle, Rhiti told captain Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, “I killed it.” However, Gullu told her that using slurs was not right. When Aman Gandhi tried to make Rhiti understand how her family might react after watching the episode, she took a moment to reflect. She then told Gullu, “I don't think my dad is going to be less proud of me because of this comment.”

During a conversation with Mahhi Vij, Rhiti said, “Aur ye log soch rahe hain mere papa kya sochega. Mere papa sochega isko aur better jawab deti.” She later addressed Qazi while speaking to the camera, saying, “Manoj Tiwari ji dekhiye apni beti ko,” before adding, “My father is damn proud of me.” Later in the episode, Qazi clarified on camera, “Manoj Tiwari ji, hamne aapko gali nahi di.”

Rhiti Tiwari faces backlash online

Rhiti’s use of slurs during the diss battle also drew criticism online. One user wrote, “I feel like Rhiti Tiwari came on the show just to get Manoj Tiwari humiliated.”

I feel like rhiti tiwari came on the show just to get manoj tiwari humiliated like she’s taking out some years old personal grudge against him by getting him insulted on the show f**ckk off girll 😭😭😭#Bb20 #BiggBoss20 — avni (@echoesofherr_) September 24, 2026

Rhiti, nepo kid is sucha disgusting woman, so unbearable. BB , kick her out of the house asap ! #BiggBoss20#BiggBoss20 — foyez khan (@foyezkhan358878) September 24, 2026

Another called her a “nepo kid” and wrote, “Such a disgusting woman, so unbearable. BB, kick her out of the house asap.” A third user criticised her behaviour, writing, “Rhiti Tiwari’s behaviour and the kind of thoughts she has and speaks about are beyond disgusting. Filthy, cheap, irritating and absolutely unbearable to watch.”

Rhiti Tiwari’s behaviour and the kind of thoughts she has and speak about are beyond disgusting. Filthy, cheap, irritating and absolutely unbearable to watch.



Follow @BiggBoss_20 for more updates!!#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #BiggBoss — Bigg Boss 20 (@BiggBoss_20) September 24, 2026

After abusing Qazi & Uditi mother,this Rhiti have the audacity to play the women card 🤡



Salman will not bash Rhiti because of Manoj Tiwari #BiggBoss20 #Qazi pic.twitter.com/RPsygsCvqc — 𝓜² (@nomoretanha) September 24, 2026

The way Scout shouts and supports Rhiti shows his upbringing and background. It's so cheap. 🤢#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/5n6bo0xNYW — phantom (@Baboraottec) September 24, 2026

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstaar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.