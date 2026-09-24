'Bhaijan Ye Gutter Show Band Kijiye': Sunil Pal Says Bigg Boss 20 Host Salman Khan And Contestants 'Deserve' Trolling, Calls Reality Show 'Kalankit' - VIDEO

Comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to Salman Khan’s response to trolls during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Calling the reality show a “gutter show” and “duniya ka sabse kalankit” show, Sunil said that both the contestants and the host are “haqdaar” of being trolled. He also urged Salman to stop hosting the show.

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Calls It A 'Gutter Show'

Addressing the trolling controversy, Sunil said that he does not support trolls and believes criticism should be expressed appropriately. “Trollers ke to main favour me nahi hoon. Apni baton ko ache se rakhna chahiye,” he said. However, he added, “Jaha tak raha Bigg Boss ka sawal, Bigg Boss ka to koi bhi banda troll ka hi haqdaar hai chahe wo Salman Khan ho ya participants ho.”

Sunil further claimed that Bigg Boss is having a negative impact on society and urged Salman to shut down the show. “Bhaijan ye gutter show pehle band kijiye, kyunki ek se badh kar ek kand wale ladke ladkiyan waha par aate hain,” he said.

Addressing Salman directly, Sunil added, “Salman bhai aap maan jaiye, is tarah ki baat aapko suit nahi karti. Pehle aap isko shoot karna band kijiye...” He went on to describe Bigg Boss as “duniya ka sabse kalankit” and “nalayak” show.

Sunil also spoke about Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari, who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. He alleged that Salman plays a major role in selecting contestants and claimed that most of the casting is done by the actor himself. Sunil suggested that Manoj Tiwari may have approached Salman about considering Rhiti for the show, though he did not provide evidence for the claim.

Speaking about reports that he was also approached for Bigg Boss, Sunil said, “Mujhe bhi liya ja raha tha, lekin maine unke saamne ghutne nahi teke.”

He then claimed, “Salman Khan hi to casting karte hain Bigg Boss mein. 80-90% casting Salman hi karte hain.” Sunil also raised allegations of favouritism and nepotism in the entertainment industry.

When paparazzi asked whether Salman would be upset by his remarks, Sunil responded, “Kyu naraz hoga bhai, Salman ko hamne banaya hai, Salman ne hame nahi banaya hai.” He further said that Salman became a star because of the support of his fans and the audience.