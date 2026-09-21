Salman Khan Flaunts ₹80 Lakh Rolex On Viral Bigg Boss 20 Episode Of Addressing Body-Shaming Trolls On Bollywood Actresses |

Salman Khan once again grabbed attention on the sets of Bigg Boss 20, but this time it was not just his candid interaction with contestants that became a talking point. The actor delivered an unfiltered response to online trolling and body-shaming while also catching the attention of watch enthusiasts with an exceptionally luxurious timepiece.

During the episode, Salman addressed the constant scrutiny faced by celebrities over their appearance, including comments about ageing and changes in their bodies. His remarks came amid the ongoing conversation around celebrities, particularly women, being subjected to intrusive paparazzi attention and body-shaming after pregnancy.

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Without taking the criticism too seriously, Salman recalled how he too has faced comments about his physique. He said, “Mere upar bhi hua tha, 'Bhai mota hogaya hai'. Karlone na troll, yeh lo.” He then dramatically tossed his hat aside, removed his coat and T-shirt and showed off his physique, turning the moment into a characteristic Salman Khan-style response to his detractors.

While viewers focused on Salman’s candid moment, eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts spotted the luxury timepiece on his wrist. The actor was seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a Mother-of-Pearl dial (Ref. 116508), reportedly valued at around ₹80 lakh.

The prestigious chronograph is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold and features a natural Mother-of-Pearl dial complemented by factory-set diamond hour markers. Its classic Oyster bracelet completes the high-luxury design.

The watch added a subtle but unmistakable touch of extravagance to Salman’s otherwise casual appearance during the episode.

From addressing the culture of appearance-based trolling to casually revealing an ₹80 lakh Rolex, Salman’s latest Bigg Boss 20 appearance managed to generate plenty of conversation both for his words and his wristwear.