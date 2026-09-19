Ranveer Singh’s ₹48 Lakh Rolex Steals Attention At Lalbaugcha Raja; Actor Keeps Festive Look Classic |

Ranveer Singh was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. While the actor kept his festive outfit understated and traditional, a luxury detail on his wrist quickly caught attention.

For his visit to Bappa, Ranveer opted for an all-white traditional ensemble, wearing an embroidered kurta with matching white pants. He completed the look with sleek sunglasses, keeping his appearance elegant yet effortlessly stylish.

Adding a touch of luxury to the otherwise classic look was his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in 18-karat yellow gold, reportedly valued at around ₹48 lakh.

The high-end chronograph features a striking black dial with champagne-coloured sub-dials, a tachymeter bezel and an Oyster bracelet. The timepiece is powered by Rolex’s Calibre 4131 movement and is crafted entirely in 18K yellow gold, making it a statement accessory even with Ranveer’s minimal festive attire.

Ranveer And Deepika Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Ranveer’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit came shortly after he and wife Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday afternoon, September 18. The couple visited the temple to seek blessings ahead of the arrival of their second child.

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they made their way inside the temple. Deepika, who is pregnant with their second baby, looked elegant in a heavily embroidered rust-and-gold-toned kurta, which she paired with purple bottoms and a dark metallic draped dupatta. She completed her traditional look with a sleek bun adorned with gajra.

Ranveer complemented her festive appearance in a purple kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple’s temple visit comes amid their much-awaited journey into parenthood once again.