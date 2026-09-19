GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Visarjan Live: India's Richest Ganesha With Over 66 Kg Gold & 335 Kg Silver Immersed At Girgaon Chowpatty |

Mumbai is witnessing one of the most awaited Ganpati Visarjan processions as the GSB Seva Mandal’s revered Ganpati, popularly known as India’s richest Ganpati, makes its way towards Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion. After five days of Ganeshotsav, the idol is set to be immersed today, September 19.

The visarjan procession began late on Friday evening, September 18, from Sion East, with the magnificent idol travelling towards Girgaon Chowpatty. Several videos from the procession have surfaced online, capturing the scale of the celebration and the crowds gathered along the route.

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As per the latest visuals emerging from the visarjan ceremony, the idol is being offered milk abhishek before the immersion. The ritual marks the final moments of this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations for the Mandal.

What Makes GSB’s Ganpati So Special?

GSB Seva Mandal is renowned for its opulent Ganpati celebrations, with Bappa traditionally adorned with an extraordinary quantity of gold and silver ornaments. This year, the idol was adorned with over 66 kg of gold and around 335 kg of silver, making it one of the most heavily ornamented Ganpati idols in the country.

The precious jewellery was kept on the idol during its ceremonial departure from the pandal on Friday. However, as the idol heads towards immersion, the gold and silver ornaments have been removed and secured.

The Mandal also made headlines this year for its massive ₹474+ crore insurance cover, which reportedly covered the idol, volunteers and devotees during the five-day celebration.

72nd Ganeshotsav Celebrations

The Gowd Saraswat Brahman (G.S.B.) Seva Mandal is a prominent charitable and non-profit trust established in Mumbai in 1951 on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The Mandal celebrated its 72nd Ganeshotsav from September 14 to September 18, 2026.

Unlike many popular Ganpati pandals that are known for elaborate themes and decorations, GSB Seva Mandal is particularly known for following traditional Rig Vedic methods for its pujas and sevas.