Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Ganpati Celebrations; Actress Stuns In Festive Glamour With Two Stunning Looks |

Alia Bhatt brought a refreshing dose of festive elegance to her intimate Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor and the Kapoor family. The actress embraced two distinctly different looks, both from House of Masaba, switching from a vibrant, jewellery-focused ensemble to a softer, more traditional festive appearance. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia shared details of the looks, offering a closer glimpse at Alia’s styling choices.

For her pink festive look, Alia opted for a vibrant traditional ensemble that exuded effortless femininity. She accessorised it with statement Sahaara earrings, layered bracelets and delicate rings, allowing the jewellery to add a celebratory sparkle to the bright outfit. She kept her beauty look soft and natural, letting the striking pink hue and carefully chosen accessories take centre stage.

Her mustard-yellow look offered a completely different festive mood, with Alia leaning into a more traditional and earthy aesthetic. She completed the ensemble with a classic bindi, while the halter-neck detailing added a contemporary touch to the otherwise festive silhouette. Her hair was beautifully adorned with fresh flowers, giving the look a graceful, traditional finish and perfectly complementing the warm mustard tone. Together, the two looks showcased Alia’s ability to move effortlessly between contemporary and classic festive styling.

Alia And Ranbir’s Intimate Ganpati Celebrations

Alia and Ranbir recently welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new home, celebrating the festival with the Kapoor family. Alia later shared unseen pictures and glimpses from the intimate Ganesh puja, offering fans a rare peek inside their family celebrations.

The couple was also spotted during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai, accompanied by their daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor. Alia was seen carrying Raha in her arms while making her way through the procession. The actress, however, carefully kept her daughter’s face away from the paparazzi cameras.

Alia and Ranbir have consistently maintained privacy around Raha’s public appearances, with the couple choosing not to reveal her face widely. Alia has also previously removed pictures from social media when they showed Raha’s face.