Video: Alia Bhatt Hides Daughter Raha's Face From Paps During Ganpati Visarjan With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt Shields Raha’s Face From Paparazzi At Ganpati Visarjan |

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor outside their Mumbai residence on Friday (September 18) as the family came together for Ganpati Visarjan on fifth day of Ganeshotsav. While the family performed the traditional rituals and bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, Alia was seen making a conscious effort to keep Raha’s face away from the paparazzi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir is seen carrying the Ganpati idol, while Alia holds Raha in her arms. As photographers gathered around the family, the actress carefully shielded her daughter’s face.

The family, dressed in traditional outfits, was seen performing puja before chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they bid goodbye to Bappa. The visarjan appeared to take place outside their residence.

Alia and Ranbir have largely maintained a protective approach towards Raha’s privacy. While the couple made their daughter’s face public during their Christmas celebrations in 2023, they have since been selective about allowing her pictures to be clicked or shared publicly.

Alia had also removed pictures from her official Instagram account in which Raha’s face was clearly visible. More recently, Neetu Kapoor was seen requesting paparazzi photographers not to click pictures of Raha.

Raha was born in November 2022, months after Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April that year. The couple had dated for several years before getting married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The upcoming film also stars Vicky Kaushal and marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali after his 2007 debut film Saawariya.

For Alia, Love & War marks another collaboration with Bhansali after her acclaimed performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Vicky, meanwhile, will be working with the filmmaker for the first time. The film was officially announced in January 2024 and has generated considerable anticipation among moviegoers.