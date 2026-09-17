Video: Anjali Arora Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 Ganpati Prasad Controversy

Anjali Arora reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's prasad controversy | Photos via Instagram

Actress Anjali Arora shared her thoughts on the ongoing discussion around actor Ranbir Kapoor refusing Ganpati prasad because he was following a diet. The actress, who will be seen as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, said prasad is a blessing and should not be viewed simply as food. Speaking at the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha in Mumbai on Thursday (September 17), Anjali was asked about the criticism directed at Ranbir after an old video of the actor resurfaced online.

Anjali said she enjoys sweets and believes that accepting prasad is about receiving blessings. She also advised people to eat such offerings in moderation rather than avoiding them altogether.

"I love meetha. Aur vaise bhi prasad jo hume milta hai vo aashirwad hota hai. Usse humara weight nahi badhta hai. Humein sadbuddhi hi milti hai. Ye nahi hai lekin hi bahot saara khana hai, thoda thoda khaya karo," Anjali said.

What Happened In Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video?

The controversy began after an old video from a Ganesh festival resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Ranbir is seen attending Ganpati darshan and offering prayers. However, when the priest offers him prasad, the actor politely declines it and passes it to members of the media crew.

Explaining his decision at the time, Ranbir said, "Main toh diet pe hoon, aap log kha loge (I'm on a diet, will you guys have it?)".

🚨 BOLLYWOOD STAR RANBIR KAPOOR REFUSES GANPATI BAPPA’S PRASAD!



Ranbir Kapoor reportedly refused Ganpati Bappa’s prasad, saying he was on a diet and passed it on to the paparazzi.



Diet ke liye prasad bhi reject?



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/omUIQDj4Ko — News Matrix (@NewsMatrixIND) September 16, 2026

Although the video is from an earlier Ganesh celebration, its recent resurfacing sparked criticism online. Several social media users questioned Ranbir’s decision, arguing that accepting a small amount of prasad would not necessarily interfere with a fitness routine.

The discussion also gained attention because Ranbir is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, making the context of the viral video particularly relevant to the conversations around his portrayal of the revered character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anjali is preparing to step into the role of Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.