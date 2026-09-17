'Sab Dance Karte Hai...': Viral Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora On Being Trolled For Playing Mata Sita's Role In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Watch Video

Anjali Arora On Being Trolled For Playing Mata Sita's Role In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha | Instagram / YouTube

A couple of weeks ago, the teaser of upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha was released. The film stars Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Rajniesh Duggall in the lead roles. After the teaser was released, Anjali was trolled a lot on social media. Netizens slammed the makers for casting her as she is famously known for her viral Kacha Badam dance reel. On Thursday, the trailer of the film was launched, and at the event, Anjali broke silence about getting trolled.

When she was asked if she felt sad about trolling, the actress said, "No, I didn't feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public a right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 percent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside."

On Her Kacha Badam Reel

Further talking about the trolling because of her Kacha Badam viral reel, she said, "Whatever happens on social media, it is just for some time, but I don't know why people still remember it (her Kachcha Badam dance video). I didn't do anything different; I just followed the trend. I made that reel; people know me because of it, and I am very grateful for that. But that's not my whole life. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn't dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it."

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Release Date

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is slated to release on September 25, 2026. It will clash at the box office with The Vvaan. Meanwhile, the movie is also being compared to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana.

So, let's wait and watch what response Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will get at the box office.