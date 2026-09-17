Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Trailer: 'Better Than Adipurush', 'TV Show Vibes'; Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma, Rajniesh Duggall Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Trailer | YouTube

The trailer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha was launched at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The film stars Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Rajniesh Duggall in the lead roles. The movie has been making it to the headlines because of multiple reasons like comparison with Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana, casting of Anjali, and more. Well, the trailer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is strictly average. The VFX in some scenes is good, but in some scenes it fails to impress.

Well, good or bad, the trailer has grabbed the attention of the audience, and many people are sharing their reviews on X. A netizen tweeted, "TV show vibes from a theatrical release. Instagram influencer Anjali Arora speaking cringe dialogues and the actor playing Shri Ram is peaking in terms of overacting (sic)."

Another X user called it 'better than Adipurush'. One more netizen tweeted, "Bas dubbing ke sath Lip Sync nehi ho paya, warna ye to Namit Malhotra ke #Ramayana se better hai.. #MahakavyaShriRamayanKatha (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Anjali Arora On Being Trolled

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Anjali opened up about being trolled on social media for portraying the role of Mata Sita in the film. She said, "Whatever happens on social media, it is just for some time, but I don't know why people still remember it (her Kachcha Badam dance video). I didn't do anything different; I just followed the trend. I made that reel; people know me because of it, and I am very grateful for that. But that's not my whole life. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn't dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it."

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Release date

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is slated to release on September 25, 2026. It will clash at the box office with The Vvaan. The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer was released on Wednesday, and it also received a mixed response from netizens.

Box-office Clash With Avengers Endgame

Meanwhile, both these Bollywood films have to face Avengers Endgame at the box office. The Hollywood film is re-releasing on September 25, 2026, but the twist is that an extra four minutes of footage, including a new ending sequence designed to set up Avengers: Doomsday, has been added in it. So, MCU fans are super excited to watch the movie.