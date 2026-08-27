'Ghor Kalyug': Sunil Pal Reacts To Samay Raina Being Felicitated By Maharashtra CM - Watch |

It was a big moment for comedian Samay Raina as he was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai. While some netizens called it Samay’s “comeback” after a controversial phase, fellow comedian Sunil Pal reacted to the development in a video.

After Samay was felicitated by Fadnavis on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Sunil uploaded a video the following morning, Thursday, August 27. Reacting to the news, he said, “Ghor kalyug aa gaya hai, Ghor kalyug.”

Sunil then brought up the controversy surrounding Samay’s show India’s Got Latent and questioned how he could be honoured after that. He also recalled the popular OK soap advertisement and altered its tagline while commenting on the situation. He sang, “Jo OK sabun se nahaye, kamal sa khil jaye ab wo ulta ho gaya hai...”

Sunil also spoke about the language and content associated with India’s Got Latent, alleging that both participants and panelists used abusive language on the show. He said, “Kya wo gali galoch karta hai Latent jaisa show lata hai isliye? Participant bhi gali dete hain, panel bhi gali dete hain aur aisi aisi galiyan dete hain ki jo aap sun nahi sakte, kisi ke samne pesh nahi kar sakte.”

He then spoke about the message such developments could send to aspiring comedians. According to Sunil, newcomers could interpret controversy, police cases and media attention as a path to success and recognition.

Explaining his point, Sunil said, “Jo naye comedian hai unko kya message phuchega ki samman pana hai to pehle comedian bano, gali galoch karo, police case karo apne upar, koi aisi controversy kar do ki police marte marte aapko police station le jaye, phir aap news mein aa jao. News mein aane ke baad aapka show dobara success ke saath bahar aayega. Jab aapko success mil jayegi to har aadmi salam karega. Jo police wale aapko maar rahe the wo aapki security karenge.” So far, Samay Raina has not responded to Sunil's remarks.