Bigg Boss 20: 'Darr Darr Dekhta Hoon', Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari’s Journey In Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show

Manoj Tiwari Talks About Bigg Boss 20 | Instagram

Actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is a part of Bigg Boss season 20. She has been speaking a lot about her father in the show, and recently, Manoj, while talking to the paparazzi, revealed that he is watching the reality show, but he is scared. When the paparazzi told him that Rhiti is playing well in the show, the BJP MP said, "Arre bas Bhagwan thik se rakhe (I hope God keeps her well)."

When he was asked if he watches the show, Manoj said, " Darr darr ke dekhta hoon (I watch it with fear)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Manoj Tiwari's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Baap ko bhi bharosa Nahin ho raha hai (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bro is regretting it but couldn't say it on face. We got it manoj we got it (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Its ok yar es my parents ka kiya kasoor hai. 😢😢😢 please parents ko kuch mt bolo (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Rhiti Tiwari Talks About Manoj Tiwari

In a recent episode, Rhiti opened up about her relationship with her father. The singer revealed that Manoj sent her only around Rs. 20,000-Rs 25,000 as a monthly allowance, which was difficult for her to survive on. She recalled that there were times when she would eat just a vada pav twice a day to fill her stomach.

Rhiti also stated that she “wasn’t born with a silver spoon” and her father has decided not to help her with her career. However, the BB20 contestant clarified that her father's decision was not because he did not want to support her, but because he wanted her to grow independently and build her own path.

Rhiti Loses One Life

Meanwhile, during Tuesday's episode, after a task for ration, Rhiti lost her one life.