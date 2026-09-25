'Aisi Choti Soch...': Gauahar Khan Calls Out Aasif Khan Over His 'Bina Mooch Wale Ko Mard Nahi Samajhte' Remark On Bigg Boss 20

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Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan, who is an avid viewer of the reality show, is known for frequently sharing her opinions, criticism and support for contestants. Gauahar recently called out Aasif Khan over his remark about men without moustaches on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, which sparked criticism on social media. Reacting to Aasif’s comment, Gauahar questioned his “small thinking” and said she felt he should not have come on the show to display such views.

Gauahar Khan Takes Dig At Aasif Khan

Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, “Yaar I have a question, Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa, he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour"

She also criticised him for enjoying himself while Rhiti Tiwari was dissing Uditi Singh during the task, adding that she felt bad seeing his reaction.

'Mard Ki Nishaani Uski Unchi Soch Aur Behaviour Hoti Hai'

Praising Aasif as a "good actor," Gauahar, however, said that his thinking seemed “choti” (small) in several situations. She wrote, "Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hahahah. Islam mein toh Musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! Wish he knew that!"

What Aasif Khan Said

During a task, Gullu put the rejected stamp on Yung DSA’s face. Explaining his decision, Gullu said Yung believed he was running the entire house, which he felt was not the case. He also criticised Yung for shaping the moustaches of everyone in his group in the same way, suggesting that Yung expected the others to follow his preferences.

Later, when Aasif received the majority of the rejected stamps, he defended Yung on the moustache issue and explained that the moustache was an important part of his identity.

"Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai,” Aasif said.

Meanwhile, this week Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction.