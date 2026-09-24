'I Hope She Hasn't Moved On': Aman Gandhi Gets Emotional Remembering Ex Shagun Sharma; Bigg Boss 20 Housemates Urge Her To 'Wait For Him' - VIDEO | Jio Hotstar/Instagram

Television actor and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi opened up about his ex-girlfriend Shagun Sharma in the latest promo. Breaking down in tears, Aman expressed hope that his former girlfriend has not moved on. Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan urged Shagun to wait for Aman until he comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

The new promo clip shows Aman getting emotional as Mahhi says, “Apne pyaar ko yaad kar ke ro raha hai.” She then adds, “Rishta le ke jana padega Bigg Boss ke baad.” Hearing this, Aman says, “Ab mujhe lagta hai kyu wo South Africa mein ja ke mujhse hi baatein kar rahi thi. Ab samajh aata hai.”

While wiping his tears, Aman continues, “I just hope ki jab main bahar jaun to na... abhi nahi bol raha kuch. I just ki main bahar jaun na to wo move on na kar gayi ho.”

Looking towards the camera, Mahhi then urges Aman's ex, “Mam move on nahi karna. Bhai ro raha hai tere liye. Wait for him.” Amrapali also asks Aman's former girlfriend to wait for him.

Arishfa, meanwhile, says that she does not think Aman’s ex will move on. Aman responds that it has been a long time and admits he doubts whether she will still wait for him.

Although Aman does not mention anyone by name in the promo but the conversation appears to point towards his former relationship with Shagun Sharma. For those unversed, Shagun was in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Previously in an interview with Telly Masala, he said he was “in constant touch” with her during her time in South Africa and that she would share details about her experience on the show with him. Defending Shagun amid the controversy involving Gaurav Khanna, Aman also said, “She used to cry a lot,” while recalling what she had told him about her experience.

In November 2025, Shagun publicly confirmed their relationship in a Hauterfly interview, saying their relationship was real and that they “didn’t start dating on the show” and had been seeing each other before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.