'I Can Go To Any Extent': Comedian Rajat Sood Event Turns Ugly As Nirma University Professor Grabs Student By Collar After 'Jaldi Kar, Panvel Nikalna Hai' Remark - VIDEO

Comedian Rajat Sood Event Takes Ugly Turn As Nirma University Professor Grabs Student By Collar After 'Jaldi Kar, Panvel Nikalna Hai' Remark - VIDEO | Instagram/X

An event featuring comedian Rajat Sood was underway at Nirma University in Ahmedabad when a professor allegedly grabbed a student by the collar in front of the audience. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The professor reportedly confronted the student after he shouted, “Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai.”

Viral Video: Professor Grabs Student By Collar At Comedian Rajat Sood Show

The viral video shows Professor H.K. Patel, identified as a Nirma University professor by Bhaskar English, reading something on stage alongside comedian Rajat Sood. During the event, a student from the audience shouted, “Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai,” a dialogue from Golmaal 3. Following the remark, the professor called the student on stage.

Comedian Rajat Sood was doing his show at a college. The Professor joins him on the stage. A student from the audience shouts, " Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hain". Professor gets triggered and almost chokes the student by his collar on the stage 👀



College kalesh > Stand up 😂 pic.twitter.com/fYZrx2o9oT — Dr. Abhinaba Pal (@drabhinabapal7) September 24, 2026

The professor then asked the student, “Kya bol raha hai tu?” before grabbing him by the collar. While holding the student, he reportedly said, “I can go up to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever.”

According to Bhaskar English, NSUI leader Vedantsingh Tomar later contacted Professor H.K. Patel. The professor reportedly justified his actions and described the incident as an internal university matter.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online, with users divided over the professor’s actions and the student’s remark. One user commented on Reddit, “Why do these old profs have such a fragile ego?” Another wrote, “How do these people dare get physically abusive?” Meanwhile, some users felt the student’s comment crossed a line. One person commented, “He didn't joke, he disrespected and clearly crossed the boundary.”

The incident unfolded during Technophora, a programme organised by students from Nirma University’s Electronics and Instrumentation (EI) department, which included a stand-up comedy show featuring Rajat Sood. Sood has not yet publicly addressed the incident. Nirma University has also reportedly refused to make any comment on the incident.