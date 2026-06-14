Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into All Videos Of Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More; Cyber Police To Review Viral Clips, Online Content

Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into All Video Content of Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More; Cyber Police To Review Viral Clips, Online Content |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department has ordered a detailed probe into all video content featuring stand-up comedian Pranit More after a controversy erupted over remarks made during one of his shows.

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According to a report by IANS, the probe has been handed over to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, which will examine his show videos, viral clips, and online content across social media platforms.

What Happened In The Show

Stand-up comedian Pranit More came under scrutiny after a video from his show went viral on social media. In the clip, a man identified as Himanshu Jangra joked that he felt entitled to physical intimacy because he had spent Rs 370 on a biryani during a date. Meanwhile, another clip showed MBBS student Sejal Pawar, who spoke about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and claimed that students would sometimes discuss and mock the private parts of male cadavers. Pranit More laughed at the remarks, triggering widespread backlash online.

Pranit More Apologises

In the video, Pranit said, "Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai, un sabse main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against ho rahi hain, uske liye main authorities ke saath co-operate bhi kar raha hoon. Main yehi request karna chahta hoon ki please mujhe ek chance do, main better insaan banke dikhaunga (I apologise to anyone who has been hurt by this. I am cooperating with the authorities regarding any legal proceedings being initiated against me. I just want to request that you please give me a chance, and I will become a better person."

Strong Reaction From Political Leader

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde strongly condemned the remarks made by Sejal Pawar during Pranit More's comedy show, stating that such comments are unacceptable and reflect a misuse of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. She said she would write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action and calling for a halt to such stand-up comedy shows.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also criticised the remarks and called for action against Pranit More, stating that such comments reflect the lack of respect often shown towards women in society.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it also contains safeguards to ensure that such freedom is not misused or exercised at the cost of an individual's dignity.

Action Against Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar

The Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others over allegedly obscene and objectionable content. Jangra was fired from the company where he worked after his employer claimed that the incident impacted client relationships.

On the other hand, Sejal Pawar, associated with Mumbai's Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, has been placed on 15 days' compulsory leave following outrage over her remarks in the viral video.