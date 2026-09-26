‘Bahut Torture Hua Hoon’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Makes New Allegations Against Her Mother Rani Tiwari And Bigg Boss 20 Contestant

‘Bahut Torture Hua Hoon’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Stepfather Ekam Bawa Makes New Allegations Against Ex Rani Tiwari And Bigg Boss 20 Contestant |

Rhiti Tiwari’s stepfather and singer Ekam Bawa has made fresh allegations against the Bigg Boss 20 contestant and her mother, Rani Tiwari, on social media. Ekam claimed that he will be sharing more videos detailing what he allegedly went through during his relationship with the two. In the caption of his post, he wrote, “Rhiti Tiwari aur uski Maa ne bahut torture kiya mujhe.”

Sharing an incident in his latest video, Ekam recalled an alleged argument with Rani. He said, “Main ek chhota sa kissa batata hoon aapko. Iski mummy aur meri kisi baat ko leke raat ke 9-10 baje ka time tha, nok-jhok ho gayi.”

Ekam then alleged that Rhiti entered his room during the argument and threw his clothes on the floor. Recalling the incident, he said, “Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye.” He further claimed that Rhiti told him, “Ekam Bawa, nikal.”

Describing his reaction to the alleged incident, Ekam said that he was shocked that Rhiti addressed him by his name. He recalled telling her, “Kya rishta hai mera tumhara, tumhe pata hai?”

Ekam further claimed that both Rhiti and Rani told him, “Tere se jo hota hai tu kar le.” He said he questioned them about what they expected him to do in the situation.

Continuing his allegations, Ekam claimed that he had been “bahut torture” during his time with Rhiti and her mother. He also told his followers that he plans to share a new incident every day for as long as Rhiti remains inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His latest claims come amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Rhiti’s personal life and her relationship with her family.

Ekam also opened up about his equation with Rani Tiwari in previous video. According to the singer, he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025, and claimed that Rhiti was aware of his relationship with her mother. Recounting how his relationship with Rani evolved, Ekam alleged that the two were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before tying the knot on February 18, 2022. He also shared photographs featuring himself with Rani and Rhiti while speaking about their time together.