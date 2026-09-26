‘Gandagi Aap Logon Ke Dimaag Mein Hai’: Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For ‘Targeting’ Qazi Touqeer Amid Captaincy Task Controversy - VIDEO | Instagram/Jio Hotstar

Actress Gauahar Khan has once again taken to social media to defend Qazi Touqeer amid the ongoing drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The actress called out the contestants for allegedly “targeting” Qazi and claimed that they were quick to turn against him over his actions during the recent captaincy task.

Gauahar Khan Comes Out In Supprot Of Qazi Touqeer

Gauahar pointed out that even her friend and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij had objected to what Qazi was doing during the task, saying that it “looked bad”. However, Gauahar questioned what was wrong with Qazi trying to take the ball away from Yung DSA, especially since he had maintained that he was only doing it in a fun spirit. According to Gauahar, the housemates were simply looking for an opportunity to turn the situation against Qazi.

Gauahar Khan came out in support of #QaziTouqeer and said, “Sabko mudda chahiye uske against jaane ke liye. Task mein kya ganda lag raha hai, bole ja rahe hain? Woh ball ko daba raha tha, aur gandagi aap logon ke dimaag mein hai.” 👀🔥



#BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/STw5ctl44p — LivefeedBB20 (@Dhillon_777) September 26, 2026

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauahar wrote, “Yaar mujhe samajh nahi aa raha ki ghar mein kisi ka bhi dimaag nahi chal raha hai kya. Matlab all of them, ek ne bola, khud ki friend ne Mahhi, ‘ganda lag raha hai, mat karo’, chadh gaye sab.” She further hit out at those criticising Qazi, adding, “Gandagi aap logon ke dimaag mein hai.”

Gauahar went on to allege that the contestants only needed “one chance” to target Qazi. She wrote, “Aapko sirf ek mauka chahiye Qazi ko kisi na kisi tarah se target karne ka.” She also pointed out that almost the entire house appeared to turn against Qazi, claiming that “not a single person” stood up in his favour during the situation.

The former Bigg Boss contestant further accused the housemates of “pitching a propaganda” against Qazi. Gauahar claimed that, instead of making him look bad, the situation was showing him as a stronger contestant and, in her view, a good person.

Gauahar also praised Qazi for keeping his composure despite facing opposition from several contestants during the captaincy task. She appeared to suggest that his ability to remain calm while the house turned against him was ultimately working in his favour.