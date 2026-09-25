‘Pata Nahi Badshah Ne Iske Sath Kya Kar Diya’: Mahhi Vij Questions Isha Rikhi’s ‘Trauma’ Claim After Clash With Qazi Touqeer

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated exchange between Qazi Touqeer and Isha Rikhi, with Isha breaking down in tears and claiming that Qazi had behaved aggressively towards her during the captaincy task. As the drama unfolded, Mahhi Vij suggested that Isha’s references to “trauma” could lead viewers to draw an automatic connection with her former husband, Badshah.
While discussing the situation with her fellow contestants, Mahhi questioned Isha’s reaction to the incident. She said, “Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai.” Addressing Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, she added that everyone has experienced their own form of trauma, saying, “Everybody has gone through their own traumas.”
Mahhi then linked Isha’s emotional breakdown and her claims of experiencing “anxiety” over the incident with the possibility of viewers speculating about her past relationship. She said, “Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rhe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya.”
Calling out what she perceived as an indirect allegation, Mahhi added, “Aap to indirectly uske upar character accusation laga rahe ho yar.”
Mahhi further explained her point with an example, saying that if a woman says, “Mujhe thappad se trauma hai,” people could automatically associate it with her partner. She concluded, “This is not right.”
Meanwhile, viewers also appeared divided over Isha’s reaction to the incident and her allegations of feeling uncomfortable around Qazi. Some social media users questioned her response and accused the contestants of creating a “fake narrative”. One user wrote, “Why is Isha even getting so worked up? #QaziTouqeer didn’t say a single thing to her. The argument was between Qazi and Yung, yet she still jumped into it.” Another viewer questioned Isha’s reaction, writing, “Can anyone please explain to me what did Qazi even do to HER? this is just dirtiest thing anyone can do.”