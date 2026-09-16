'Being Played The Whole Time': Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Says She Faced 'Physical, Emotional, Social Cheating' In Marriage On Bigg Boss 20

Isha Rikhi Says She Faced ‘Physical, Emotional And Social Cheating' | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who recently announced her separation from rapper-singer Badshah, opened up about what went wrong in her marriage in the latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 20. She was seen speaking to co-contestant Kanika Mann about how she approaches relationships, appearing to suggest that Badshah wanted the relationship but did not want the responsibility that came with it.

Isha Rikhi Says She Faced ‘Physical, Emotional And Social Cheating'

Later, Kanika asked Isha, "Which cheating was happening? Physical, emotional, social cheating?" Isha replied, “All of them.” She then explained how she approaches relationships, using Kanika as an example. Isha said that if someone came to her with something about Kanika, she would not believe it unless she saw it for herself. She added that she follows the same approach in her relationships.

‘When The Relationship Ends, You Realise You Were Being Played’

"If someone will come and tell me anything, I will tell them, ‘Either give me a proof, or stop playing with my mind,'" she said.

Isha appeared to hint that although she may have had her doubts during the relationship, she chose not to believe them until she saw things for herself. "When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time,” she said.

Isha Rikhi Talks About Being Treated Like A ‘Best Friend’

Isha said that it was “very toxic” to be caught in such a situation, explaining that a person could make her believe that she was their best friend and treat her like one by taking her to places and introducing her to certain people, only for her to later realise that she was never really their best friend in the first place.

She further explained that she was not introduced to everyone in her partner’s social circle, but only to a select group of people.

“What makes it different is that I am doing all this in a particular circle, in privacy and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend,” she said.

When Kanika asked whether there were “really too many best friends,” Isha explained that there were several people who were treated as close companions for short periods but suggested that the person in question never genuinely wanted a best friend and was instead “just playing games.”

When Kanika asked why someone would behave that way, Isha attributed it to “convenience,” explaining that the person wanted to keep someone in their life because they offered things that could not be found elsewhere.

‘You Do Want To Stay But Also Your Freedom’

Kanika then asked whether the person wanted the relationship without taking responsibility. Isha agreed, saying that it was about wanting someone to stay while also wanting freedom and limiting who they could meet.

She further explained that, outside a particular social circle, she would eventually realise that the person she believed was her best friend had been presenting a completely different picture of the relationship.