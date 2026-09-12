'Badshah Kaun Hai?': Rohed Khan Asks Isha Rikhi If She's Related To Shah Rukh Khan After Yung DSA's Comment On Bigg Boss 20—VIDEO

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Rapper-singer Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi is currently participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 20, where she recently found herself at the centre of a hilarious exchange involving fellow housemates Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij and Rohed Khan.

Badshah Reference Sparks Laughter

During Yung DSA's fight with Kanika Mann over her use of the men's bathroom, the current captain of the house remarked, “Main captain nahi bhi rehta toh bhi mai idhar Badshah ke jaisa hi rehta." Hearing this, Mahhi Vij looked at Isha and jokingly quipped, “Badshah nahi bolneka. Yeh naam nahi bolneka na," referring to Isha's past marriage to rapper-singer Badshah, from whom she is now divorced.

Rohed Khan Misunderstands The Reference

Yung then continued, “Woh bhi dost hai mera, woh bhi bolega Yung tu Badshah reh raha.” Isha appeared confused by why she was being dragged into the conversation and responded, “Matlab main teri kuch lagti nahi? Khatam? Maine kya kiya hai? Mere ko kyun rakh raha hai beech mein?”

As the conversation continued, Mahhi began singing “Baadshah O Baadshah,” leaving the housemates in splits. Amid the laughter, Rohed Khan seemingly misunderstood the reference and asked Isha, “Shah Rukh Khan ki family se belong karti hai kya?”

Mahhi Vij Clears The Confusion

The question left Isha amused, with the actress laughing and saying, “Yeh toh epic ho gaya.”

Mahhi then stepped in to explain the confusion to Rohed, telling him, “Woh Badshah ki ex-wife hai.” Still unaware of who Badshah was, Rohed asked, “Badshah kaun hai?”

Mahhi explained that Badshah is a well-known rapper and singer. Rohed then clarified his confusion, saying, “Mujhe laga Shah Rukh Khan ki kuch lagti ho.”

Badshah and Isha's kept their relationship away from the public eye before their marriage came to light in 2026.