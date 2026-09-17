Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ And ‘Lollipop’ Remarks Spark Double-Meaning Row, Viewers Left Divided - VIDEO

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer was called out by fellow contestants over remarks they interpreted as having double meanings. The comment that became a major talking point was his “ganji gudiya” remark. Kanika Mann also brought up his alleged “lollipop” comment, which she claimed was directed at Arishfa Khan. The discussion left viewers divided on social media.

Several viewers criticised Qazi for allegedly making “cheap comments”, while others felt his remarks were being taken out of context. ScoutOp explained in front of the housemates what Qazi had said a few days earlier. Recalling the conversation, Scout said, “Aapne bola tha Bigg Boss hamein ganji gudiya ka task denge.” He further claimed that Qazi had said, “Mera testosterone level bahut high hai...”

#QaziTouqeer said - Mera testosterone bhot high hai, me ganji gudiya ko pakad ke m*h me de dunga ??🤡



Or Fir Mahi jesi auntiya iske defence me bolti hai Qazi mentally weak hai inki galti nahi hai 😭🥀#BiggBoss20 • #BB20 pic.twitter.com/ttzG2OZvpR — Veeru (@realveeru_) September 17, 2026

Mujhe toh ye Ganji gudiya wala samjh hi nahi aaya. I don't think #Qazitoukeer mean to say anything demanding. What does it even means? I don't understand, but I don't think Qazi can go low about gender thing. #bb20 #biggboss20 — Ankita (@ankitaspire) September 17, 2026

Qazi’s “ganji gudiya” remark subsequently became a talking point among viewers. While some felt the singer was being unnecessarily targeted, others believed the comment was inappropriate. One user wrote, “Mujhe toh ye Ganji gudiya wala samajh hi nahi aaya. I don't think #QaziTouqeer meant to say anything demeaning.” Another reposted an earlier video and wrote, “This was Qazi jokingly guessing the task of Ganji Gudiya and Scout was laughing, but suddenly now they have a problem with ‘joke’.”

This was Qazi Jokingly guessing the task of Ganji Gudiya and scout was laughing but suddenly now they have problem with “Joke” 👏



Creating “FAKE MUDDA” and characterising A man because he is better than you shows your upbringing.#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/aISLWar86b — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐠 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_His_Fan) September 17, 2026

#QaziTouqeer said - Mera testosterone bhot high hai, me ganji gudiya ko pakad ke m*h me de dunga.🤡



Such a cheap comment. It only shows how low he can stoop in the name of entertainment



Shame on this guy 🤡🤢#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/dk9GulwzXA — ᭄✦𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮✦ (@Itz_king77) September 17, 2026

However, another viewer criticised Qazi, writing, “Such a cheap comment. It only shows how low he can stoop in the name of entertainment.”

I like it the way #QaziTouqeer take stand on the lolipop topic 👍🏻

What a shame on you guys.. judging father daughter relation how cheap way… hm bhi dekhte hai hme toh lga ni ke qazi ne galt way bola usko #BiggBoss #BiggBoss20 #ArishfaKhan pic.twitter.com/LoDIYBTTCD — LivefeedBB20 (@Dhillon_777) September 17, 2026

Kanika also recalled Qazi’s alleged “lollipop” remark. She claimed that she heard him ask Arishfa Khan, “Lollipop chahiye?” After Aasif Khan and other contestants asked Qazi to stop making such jokes, he defended himself, saying, “Ye galat matlab nahi jayega. Jab meri niyat galat nahi hai toh galat matlab nahi jayega.” Qazi questioned the housemates, “Kya kya mudda bana rahe ho tum log? What the hell are you talking about?” He further said that he would accept it if he was wrong, but asked the contestants not to interpret everything in a different context.