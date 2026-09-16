'He Is So Aggressive': Aasif Khan & Qazi Touqeer's Near-Physical Clash After Second Captaincy Task In Bigg Boss 20 Promo Sparks Reactions- VIDEO

'He Is So Aggressive': Aasif Khan & Qazi Touqeer's Near-Physical Clash After Second Captaincy Task In Bigg Boss 20 Promo Sparks Fan Reactions- VIDEO |

Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer are once again set to lock horns, but this time, their argument appears to escalate further. The latest promo shows the two getting into an ugly confrontation, although it does not reveal what exactly triggers the heated exchange. With Aasif frequently getting into arguments with fellow contestants, viewers have often labelled his behaviour as “aggressive.”

In the promo, Qazi gets up in anger as Aasif tells him, “Tameez se baat kar.” Qazi hits back, “Tere ko pichli baar baksh diya tha maine.” The two then exchange abuses before an enraged Aasif gets up on the bed and appears to charge towards Qazi.

Aasif vs Qazi 😭😭



2nd week mai kuch jaada hi content nahi de diya inn sab contestants ne 😭#BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/CUmMSGcl22 — Varun__Edits (@divan_dnfs3) September 16, 2026

Reacting to the promo, one user questioned Aasif’s repeated comments about other contestants’ careers, writing, “What acting projects has #Aasif actually done? He keeps taunting everyone about their acting as if he’s some legendary actor himself. A truly accomplished actor uplifts the craft. An arrogant one keeps reminding everyone how good he is.”

Another criticised his behaviour, saying, “Why Aasif charges towards people every time when he has an argument with someone! Marne hi aa jata hai bhai!” A third user wrote, “Aasif is so damn aggressive bhai literally bed par chadh Gaya to charge on Qazi!”

What acting projects has #Aasif actually done?



He keeps taunting everyone about their acting as if he’s some legendary actor himself.



A truly accomplished actor uplifts the craft. An arrogant one keeps reminding everyone how good he is.#BiggBoss20 — Gautam Gang (@GautamGang) September 16, 2026

Why Aasif charges towards people every time when he has an argument with someone! Marne hi aa jata hai bhai! #BiggBoss20 — Gunn (@realchill123) September 16, 2026

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Qazi also spoke about Aasif while talking to Aman Gandhi. He said, “Main bina gali ke batau kya hai ye,” before describing Aasif as “Gandi nali se behta hua zard, narm tukde se nikla hua chota sa matar ka dana.”

Aasif is so damn aggressive bhai literally bed par chadh Gaya to charge on Qazi! Sahi mein ye Mungfali ka chilka hai. #BiggBoss20 — Gunn (@realchill123) September 16, 2026

Well, this is not the first time Aasif and Qazi have found themselves at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The two had a major confrontation during the first captaincy task, with their argument escalating into a near-physical clash. Aasif also hurled abuses at Qazi during the heated exchange, prompting other housemates to intervene.

However, the feud did not last long. Aasif later apologised to Qazi for his behaviour, and Qazi accepted his apology, with the two putting the argument behind them and hugging it out.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.