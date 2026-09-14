'Mere Ko Game Unfair Lagne Laga Hai': Aasif Khan Calls Out Bigg Boss 20 Makers After Nomination, Vows To Fight Back

Aasif Khan |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan accused the makers of being biased after he was nominated for breaking a house rule. Questioning the decision, Aasif said he felt the game was “unfair” and even threatened to confront Bigg Boss over the matter. His outburst has now left viewers speculating that Salman Khan may call him out during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While speaking to Yung DSA, Rohed Khan and ScoutOp, who were also involved in breaking the rule, Aasif said, “Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai.” Referring to some of the other contestants, he questioned Bigg Boss, “Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya?”

Aasif further argued that the decision would have been fair if all four contestants who discussed the nominations had been nominated. However, Yung DSA was exempted from the nomination process as he was the captain of the house.

Losing his temper, Aasif said, “Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga.” He further said that he would ask Bigg Boss to eliminate him and save Rohed instead. Yung intervened and asked him not to assume that he was going to be eliminated. Aasif, however, maintained, “Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain.”

bhai asif why are u calling out #BiggBoss20 makers, have you never seen this story before and how it goes down? 😭



isko toh bohot sunayenge ab WKV pe



firstly these guys broke a rule, they don't even feel sorry, uparse ab makers ko qstn kar rahe hai! — • (@Swaraaaxpvt) September 14, 2026

Following the episode, viewers were quick to predict that Aasif's comments could be addressed during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. One user wrote, “Bhai asif why are u calling out #BiggBoss20 makers, have you never seen this story before and how it goes down?”

asif himself discussed nominations with his group and broke the cardinal rule of biggboss and now he is crying unfair unfair. such a crybaby he is man !!#BiggBoss20 • #BB20 — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙭 🥑 (@shnkkx) September 14, 2026

Nominate hote hi Asif ki haalat kharab ho gai hai 😭😂 Upar se style maarne ke chakkar me BB ko hi question kar raha hai... 2nd time hai ki isne BB ko question kiya hai..



WKV me mazaa aayga is baar... 😂😂#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — Ʀiŋƙყ🍓🐇 (@Sweets_rinky) September 14, 2026

Another tweeted, “Asif ki lagne wali hai IYKYK.” A third user criticised Aasif's reaction, writing, “Asif himself discussed nominations with his group and broke the cardinal rule of biggboss and now he is crying unfair unfair. such a crybaby he is man!”

The new episodes of Bigg Boss air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.