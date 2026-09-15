'I Want To Take Limelight...': Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 20 Entry Rumours- VIDEO

Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 20 Entry Rumours |

Television actor Karan Wahi has finally addressed the buzz around his possible entry into Bigg Boss 20. In the latest vlog uploaded by Avinash Mishra, Karan hinted that viewers could see him inside the Bigg Boss house soon. He said, “Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho.” However, it remains unclear whether Karan was joking or genuinely hinting at his entry. Avinash also appeared to indirectly reference Karan’s ex, Uditi Singh, who is currently a contestant on the show.

At the beginning of the vlog, Karan suggested that there was a possibility he could enter the Bigg Boss house by the time the vlog was uploaded. Avinash then remarked, “Is baar Bigg Boss mein wo log bhi aa rahe na jinko aap jaante the pehle se,” seemingly hinting at Karan’s ex. He quickly changed the subject, adding, “Kanika (Mann) ki baat kar raha tha waise main.”

For all #farrhanabhatt fans who are busy trolling #avinashmishra , go n see the new #aviran vlog😂 Avi was teasing #karanwahi regarding #uditisingh & indirectly karan said #karhana is just numbers for him😂 obviously he has better choice 😜 #kkk15 #biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/rQtVUxfVq1 — Rehman Dakait 💪🏻 (@shrutinuaashiq) September 15, 2026

When Avinash asked Karan if he was entering the Bigg Boss house, the actor replied, “Mereko na Avinash ne full prep kiya tha ki bhai chale jao.” Avinash, however, said he was still unsure about entering the reality show this time.

Karan then revealed that he wanted to focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi first, saying, “I want to take limelight, main actually soch raha hoon ki agar main Khatron ke finale tak pahunch gaya to main phir decide karunga ki Bigg Boss jaana chahta hoon ki nahi.” Avinash jokingly teased Karan over his desire for more “limelight”, leaving the actor’s Bigg Boss 20 entry status uncertain.

Uditi explains the reason of her Breakup with Karan wahi 😱.

And Says she likes someone else 🤭. #UditiSingh #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/lSlogZ6Cki — hׁׅ֮ɑׁׅꭈׁׅׅ꯱hׁׁׅׅ֮֮ɑׁׅᥣׁׅ֪ꪱׁׅ ☠︎💋🍷 (@hottieliciousss) September 14, 2026

Interestingly, Uditi Singh had earlier addressed the possibility of Karan Wahi entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. When asked how she would react if her ex entered the show, Uditi ruled out the possibility, saying, “Wo wildcard ban ke nahi aayega mere hisaab se. Wo aata to wo start se aata.” She jokingly added, “Jaise main itne logon ko tolerate kar sakti hoon to phir usko to kar hi sakti hoon.” Uditi also clarified that she has moved on and likes someone else, adding that her relationship with Karan ended around three to four years ago.