Karan Wahi Clarifies He Has NOT Quit Acting Amid Spiritual Transformation: 'Don't Spread Rumours For The Sake Of Virality'

Actor Karan Wahi has addressed rumours claiming he has quit acting, after several social media posts misinterpreted his recent interview about his spiritual journey. The actor has now set the record straight, making it clear that he is very much continuing his work in the entertainment industry.

Karan Wahi shuts down quitting rumours

The speculation began after an Instagram page shared a clip from his interview, suggesting that he had stepped away from acting to focus on spirituality. Responding to the claim, Karan reshared the post on his Instagram story on April 22 and denied the reports.

He wrote, "Being spiritual doesn't mean I have to leave my work. Please don't spread rumours for the sake of virality. Request to the concerned person to remove this post and not spread lies. Thank you."

Actor opens up about spiritual transformation

During a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Karan spoke about the lifestyle changes he has made in recent months. He revealed that he has been practising naam jaap, started wearing a Tulsi mala brought from Vrindavan, and has completely given up non-vegetarian food for the past three months.

He also credited spiritual figures like Neem Karoli Baba and Premanand Maharaj for influencing his journey. Talking about the shift, Karan shared, "I never thought in my life that I would become a vegetarian, but now, after wearing the Kanthi mala, everything feels very peaceful."

Battle with a severe skin condition

The actor also revealed that he had been dealing with a serious skin issue, describing the experience as extremely distressing. He said, "My body started drying from the inside, half of my body would become dry. When I scratched, my skin would tear and bleed. When I woke up in the morning and looked at the bedsheet, it was red with bloodstains. Seeing it, I would get scared."

According to Karan, adopting a healthier lifestyle and making dietary changes has brought him relief from the condition.

Karan rose to fame with popular television shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. Apart from acting, he has also built a reputation as a host, having fronted reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In recent years, he has transitioned into the digital space and continues to be actively involved in OTT projects.