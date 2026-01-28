'Fake PR Ke Liye Shukriya': Karan Wahi REACTS To Reports Of Wedding With Dill Mill Gayye Co-Star Jennifer Winget

Actor Karan Wahi has finally reacted to reports of his rumoured wedding with actress and former co-star Jennifer Winget. For those unversed, on Wednesday (January 28), several media reports stated that Karan and Jennifer are in a relationship and are planning to get married soon.

However, taking to his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Free PR ke liye bahut bahut shukriya," and added a folded hand emoticon.

Take a look at his story here:

Karan also re-shared a post on another story which featured a picture of Kalki Koechlin and Ranbir Kapoor from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It had the text, "Some bonds are greater than love," written along with the photo.

Jennifer has not reacted to the reports yet, and, as usual, she has decided to remain tight-lipped about her personal life.

Karan and Jennifer first worked together on the show Dill Mill Gayye in 2007. Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan portrayed Dr Siddhant Modi. The duo reunited after a decade for the legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Karan and Jennifer share a close bond and they often share adorable posts for each other on social media platforms.

Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. Their goes back to 2009, when they first shared the screen in Dill Mill Gayye. The two fell in love on the sets of the show, and after dating for some time, they tied the knot in 2012, in the presence of their friends and family members.

However, in a shocking announcement in 2014, they shared that they had decided to part ways, leaving their fans heartbroken.

While Karan went on to marry Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu later, Jennifer is yet to take the plunge again.

On the other hand, Karan Wahi was previously in a relationship with Uditi Singh. However, in 2025, he stated that he was single and also expressed his wish of getting married.