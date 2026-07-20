Maatrubhumi Release Date: Salman Khan Films Confirms Movie Is Not Postponed To 2027

Maatrubhumi Release Date | X (Twitter)

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens in April this year, but it was postponed, and the new release date of Maatrubhumi has not yet been announced. A few days ago, there were reports that the movie might get pushed to 2027. However, on Monday, Salman Khan Films took to social media to confirm that the film will release in 2026.

They shared a new poster in which they have written "2026", but have not yet shared the exact release date. SKF tweeted, "A soldier's promise. A family's strength. A nation's pride (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Salman Khan Fans Await Release Date Update

While the makers have confirmed that the movie will hit the big screens in 2026, fans are eagerly waiting to know the exact release date. A fan tweeted, "Bhoi....when will you release this movie's release date?? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "SKF kab release kr rahe ho, koi update to do?? (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Best release date 02 October 2026 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

CBFC Clarification

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports that Maatrubhumi was facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. However, SKF had issued a statement clarifying that the film had not been submitted to the CBFC.

The statement read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification."

The statement further read, "Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only."