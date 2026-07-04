'Entirely Baseless': Salman Khan Films Denies Reports Of Maatrubhumi Facing Issues With CBFC; Fans Say, 'Release It On OTT'

No Issue With CBFC | YouTube

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was slated to release in April this year, but it has been postponed. While the makers have not yet announced the new release date, we have been reading multiple reports about the movie. A recent report in NDTV claimed that the film is facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as the final certification of Maatrubhumi has been put on hold.

However, on Saturday, Salman Khan Films took to social media to share a statement and clarify that there are no issues with the CBFC and that the movie has not yet been submitted for certification. The statement read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification."

The statement further read, "Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only."

Netizens React To SKF's Tweet

Well, it looks like Salman's fans are not very keen on watching Maatrubhumi in theatres. A netizen tweeted, "We don’t want any updates regarding this movie. Please shelve it and leave Salman bhai alone. Let him work outside this dead banner and useless team. Please aap log chullu bhar pani main doob maro (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Release it on OTT only. We don't want an average movie in theatres. It will hamper only Salman bhai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Release Maatrubhumi on OTT. It doesn’t make sense to release the film in theaters after all d cuts. Fans are eager to watch Salman Khan sir’s performance because he has worked hard for this, but we don’t have any expectations from Apoorva. Be smart and go for an OTT release (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Maatrubhumi Title Change

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi was originally titled Battle Of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.