Salman Khan Flaunts Biceps In 'Maatrubhumi' Post; Fans Ask For Movie's Release Date Update

Salman Khan's New Pictures | x (Twitter)

After a small gap, Salman Khan is back on social media, and on Tuesday, he shared pictures in which he is seen flaunting his chiseled biceps. The actor is seen wearing ripped jeans and a black vest, along with a cowboy hat. Well, his fans are going gaga over his look and are complimenting him for looking so handsome even at 60.

But what also grabbed everyone's attention was the caption that Salman wrote. The actor captioned the pictures, "Maatrubhumi." That's the title of his next film, which was supposed to release in April this year, but it has been postponed.

Fans Aks For Maatrubhumi Release Date Update

Fans of Salman, after reading the caption, started asking the actor about the release date update of Maatrubhumi. A netizen tweeted, "Taking this as an indication as a big signal that trailer will come out soon. Because I’m yearning to see the film (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Kab hoga release (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Kab aa rha hai ye movie cinema hall me, lg to rha ki kafi din ke bad koi dhamakedar Movie aapki aayegi (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Maatrubhumi Not Yet Sent To CBFC

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a report claimed that Maatrubhumi is facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification, and the certificate of the film has been put on hold. However, Salman Khan Films later clarified that they have not yet submitted the movie to the CBFC.

Their statement read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only."