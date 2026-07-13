Maatrubhumi Release Date: Salman Khan Starrer To Get Postponed To 2027?

Maatrubhumi Release Date | YouTube

Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan, was slated to hit the big screens in April this year. But the movie was postponed, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date. There were reports that the film might be released in August during the Independence Day weekend, but now, according to a recent report, the film, which was earlier titled Battle Of Galwan, might get postponed to 2027.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken. In our industry, it is common for actors and filmmakers to take over a date that has already been claimed by another film. But Salman Khan is an exception. He is very fair and doesn’t believe in clashing with another film unnecessarily. Even if he decides to clash, he will inform the other party before making an announcement.”

The source further said, “If the issues are not resolved soon, Maatrubhumi will be pushed to next year. This would mean that Salman Khan could have two releases in 2027. The star is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled film, co-starring Nayanthara, which is also expected to arrive in cinemas next year.”

Till now, there has been no confirmation from the makers about the film getting postponed.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Post

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Salman shared a couple of pictures and, in the caption, wrote, "Maatrubhumi." Fans started wondering whether the actor was hinting that his movie would be released soon.

Salman Khan Fans Want Maatrubhumi To Release On OTT

Salman Khan's fans have been replying to his posts and suggesting that he should release Maatrubhumi on OTT. They are now eagerly waiting for Vamshi Paidipally's next movie starring the superstar.