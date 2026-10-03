'Excuse Me...': Arbaaz Khan Avoids Question On Salman Khan, Walks Off After Paparazzo Asks Him At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Arbaaz Khan Walks Off After Question About Salman Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arbaaz Khan recently attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, October 2, where he interacted with photographers at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. However, the interaction took an awkward turn when a paparazzo asked him a question about his brother, actor Salman Khan.

Arbaaz Khan Walks Off After Question About Salman Khan

The paparazzo asked Arbaaz about Salman's recent comments on trolls on Bigg Boss 20. Arbaaz appeared to avoid answering the question and quickly said, "Excuse me... Thank you, thank you," before walking away from the photographers.

Check it out:

However, the interaction did not end there. Arbaaz later turned back and asked the paparazzo, "Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal?" suggesting that he may have expected questions related to the event instead.

No Clarification Yet

The brief exchange has since caught attention, with Arbaaz’s reaction prompting curiosity about why he chose not to respond to the question about Salman. As of now, there has been no clarification from Arbaaz regarding his decision to walk away or whether there was any specific reason behind his reaction.