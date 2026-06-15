'Are You For Real?': Sshura Khan Shuts Down Troll Asking If She's Happy With 'Old' Arbaaz Khan Amid 25-Year Age Gap

Sshura Khan Defends Arbaaz Khan After Troll Calls Him 'Old Man' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan surprised everyone when he married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023, following his divorce from Malaika Arora. The couple has a nearly 25-year age gap, with Arbaaz being 58 (born August 4, 1967) and Sshura in her 30s. Recently, during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Sshura responded to a troll who age-shamed Arbaaz by calling him 'old,' giving a firm reply that effectively shut down the comment.

Sshura Khan's Reply To Troll Age-Shaming Arbaaz Khan Goes Viral

On Sunday, a troll asked her, "R u happy with old man?" accompanied by a laughing emoji. Sshura Khan did not hold back and replied, "Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model," shutting down the age-shaming comment with a sharp comeback.

Photo Via Instagram story/@sshurakhan

Arbaaz Khan On Age-Gap Criticism

Earlier, Arbaaz had reacted to the age-gap criticism, and stated that both of them were mature adults and they knew what they were doing when they decided to date and get married.

"Though my wife (Sshura Khan) is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16-years-old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry," he had told Indian Express.

Reportedly, Arbaaz Khan first met Sshura during the shoot of Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their baby girl, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025. The actor also has a son, Arhaan Khan, born on November 9, 2002, from his first marriage with Malaika Arora.