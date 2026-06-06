'Get The F**k Out Of Here': Arbaaz Khan's Ex-GF Giorgia Andriani Loses Cool At Club Staff During Birthday Bash In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video Shows Giorgia Arguing With 'Restaurant Manager' |

Arbaaz Khan’s former girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, celebrated her birthday in Mumbai on Friday night with several close friends from the entertainment industry. The celebration, held at a popular restaurant in the city, became a talking point on social media after videos from the event went viral online.

In one of the widely shared clips, Giorgia was seen cutting her birthday cake while posing for paparazzi and interacting with media personnel gathered at the venue.

Viral Video Shows Giorgia Andriani Arguing With 'Restaurant Manager'

However, the festive atmosphere appeared to take a dramatic turn when a man, who reportedly claimed to be the restaurant’s manager, approached her during the celebration. The man requested that the party be wrapped up as the restaurant was preparing to close for the night. His interruption came while Giorgia was celebrating with photographers and guests. The situation soon escalated as Giorgia appeared to lose her patience.

In the video, she was heard questioning the man’s identity and insisting that he was not the actual manager of the establishment. The model was heard saying, "Get the f**k out of here. I am celebrating with my media people," she was heard saying in the viral clip.

Check out the viral video:

Neither Giorgia Andriani nor the restaurant management has publicly commented on the viral incident so far.

Giorgia Andriani dated Arbaaz Khan for four years before the couple parted ways. Reports of their breakup surfaced in 2023. Arbaaz married Sshura Khan in December 2023 at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai.