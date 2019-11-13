Reverse racism? Italian actor Giorgia Andriana said she was rejected for being 'too fair-skinned'

Giorgia Andriani has mostly been referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend in B-Town so far, but the Italian model is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with a comedy titled "Welcome To Bajrangpur".

Apart from "Welcome To Bajrangpur", Giorgia will also feature in a special dance number in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", and she is also making her OTT debut with a Tamil web series titled "Karoline Kamakshi".

In an interview to a leading daily, Giorgia opened up about how she faced rejection because of her fair skin and accent.

Giorgia said, “Being a foreigner, to get a good project is very tough. I would go for auditions, sit for hours and have faced rejection so many times because I am too fair-skinned or because they would think that I would not be able to speak Hindi properly.”

“I don’t believe in luck. How prepared you are to do the hard work. In the beginning, I was stereotyped as well but now people know me better than before,” she added.

Giorgia, however, says she took rejections positively and worked really hard on herself.

She says,“Sometimes, people would ask me, how will I become an actor? But I know that a lot of preparation goes into it. You need to be at it and give as many auditions as you can. You should be good at what you do. That’s pretty much it.”

Giorgia also revealed that she has been trying her best to learn Urdu and Hindi. She has been taking classes for these languages since three years now.

“Hindi is not my mother tongue but I have worked quite hard to get the dialect right. I would rehearse myself in Hindi for my auditions and there are three teachers – one teaching me Urdu, and the other two helping me in Hindi grammar and how to write, read and pronounce Hindi correctly. I would observe others and also ask them the meaning of words. Now, I don’t find it too hard to express myself in Hindi and to learn the script. I’m quite confident with the language,” Giorgia shared.

About learning Tamil, she said: "All the people around me speak in Hindi, so I will learn both languages slowly. I think learning Tamil is a bigger challenge for me than learning Hindi."

"Welcome To Bajrangpur" stars Shreyas Talpade and Giorgia Andirani with Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra and Sharat Saxena. The film is helmed by Ashish Kumar Dubey and Veer Mahajan.