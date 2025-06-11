 'Fresh, New Feeling': Arbaaz Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Wife Sshura Khan's Pregnancy, Calls It 'Exciting Phase Of Life'
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan finally opened up on wife Sshura Khan's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited," he said. Arbaaz has a 23-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage with Malaika Arora.

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan finally opened up on wife Sshura Khan's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives. While the two have not officially announced the pregnancy yet, this is the first time that Arbaaz acknowledged it publicly.

"I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life," the 57-year-old told Delhi Times.

He went on to say that the both Sshura and he are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he gushed.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent. "A good parent is someone who's around for their child, who's attentive, who's probably caring, loving and is doing the best to provide to the child. That's all that I want to be," he stated.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2023, and they are now set to welcome their first child. The two have a massive age gap of 22 years between them.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage. The two even have a son named Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.

