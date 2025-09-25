 Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan Top India's Most Valued Celebrity List; Bollywood Faces Competition From South
In Bollywood, actors Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan continue to dominate the list. Ranveer secured the second spot despite a dip in brand value. His quirky style and high-energy persona make him one of the most sought-after stars for endorsements. Meanwhile, SRK retained the third position but saw a sharp 21 per cent rise in brand value, now worth $145.7 million

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image

India's celebrity brand power continues to shine, with cricket and cinema stars driving billion-dollar endorsements. According to a new report by Kroll, the total brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities touched a staggering $2 billion in 2024.

Leading the chart once again is star cricketer Virat Kohli, whose brand value climbed to $231.1 million in 2014, up from $227.9 million in 2023. Kohli has consistently remained a favourite among advertisers, endorsing everything from fashion brands to luxury products.

In Bollywood, actors Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan continue to dominate the list. Ranveer secured the second spot despite a dip in brand value, dropping from $203.1 million in 2023 to $170.7 million in 2024. His quirky style and high-energy persona still make him one of the most sought-after stars for endorsements.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh retained the third position but saw a sharp 21 per cent rise in brand value, now worth $145.7 million. With the back-to-back success of his Bollywood films and his global fanbase, SRK remains Indian cinema's strongest brand face internationally.

Among actresses, Alia Bhatt ranked fourth with a brand value of $116.4 million. Her steady growth is a proof of her strong film choices and international collaborations, including her Hollywood debut.

Interestingly, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a big jump, becoming the fifth most valued celebrity at $112.2 million, driven by a rise in endorsements.

Several stars witnessed remarkable growth this year:

- Kriti Sanon rose to rank 19 with a brand value of $44.8 million.

- Tamannaah Bhatia jumped to rank 21 at $40.4 million.

- Ananya Panday climbed from rank 46 to 25, now valued at $35.2 million.

From the South, Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine as a national face, securing rank 15 with a brand value of $58.9 million. She is joined by Tamannaah and Allu Arjun, who also feature in the top 25 list with values of $40.4 million and $35.5 million, respectively.

Reportedly, these numbers highlight not just individual star power, but also the changing dynamics of Indian cinema. In 2024, Hindi films accounted for 39.5 per cent of the box office share, while South Indian cinema surged to 47.7 per cent, reflecting a growing shift in audience preferences.

As Bollywood battles for dominance, it is clear that South stars are now equally influential, both on-screen and in the brand endorsement space.

