Tamannaah Bhatia's Song Ghafoor REMOVED From Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood? Here's The Truth

Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered globally on Netflix on September 18. The web series, co-written by Aryan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, has been one of the most talked-about releases of the year. But soon after its release, fans were quick to notice something missing - Tamannaah Bhatia's much-hyped song Ghafoor.

During the promotions of the series, Ghafoor was showcased as one of the highlights, and it had generated buzz and excitement among fans. Many viewers expected to see the track featured within the show's seven episodes. However, to their disappointment, the song was nowhere to be found in the actual series.

This led to speculation on social media, with some even assuming that the track had been removed at the last minute.

Clearing the air, the makers of the series, Red Chillies Entertainment, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain the confusion. "#Ghafoor -Promotional Video Out Tomorrow." the production house posted, revealing that the Tamannaah Bhatia number was always intended as a standalone promotional video rather than an in-show track.

She is ready for Ghafoor, are you?#Ghafoor - Promotional Video Out Tomorrow!



Music & Lyrics - Shashwat Sachdev

Music Video Director - Farah Khan



Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out now, only on Netflix. #TheBadsOfBollywood #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia… pic.twitter.com/RaFL0miYxq — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 18, 2025

Interestingly, a different version of the song does feature in the series itself, but the full-scale performance fans were expecting will be released separately as a promotional video.

The release of Ghafoor had initially been scheduled for September 15 but was delayed. Now, the video is slated to drop shortly after the show's launch.

Blending glamour with grit, the show dives into the dazzling yet dark world behind Bollywood's curtains.

Spanning seven episodes, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among others.