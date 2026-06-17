Video: Arbaaz Khan Left Shocked As Man Forcefully Enters His Car In Kolkata, Security Slaps & Drags Him Out

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan recently found himself in an unexpected situation during a public appearance in Kolkata after an unidentified man allegedly breached security and entered his car.

A video from the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a tense moment that unfolded shortly after Arbaaz reportedly attended an event at the Mahajati Sadan Auditorium. The actor was making his way through a crowd of fans and photographers when he noticed something unusual near his vehicle.

As Arbaaz approached the car, he was surprised to find a man already seated inside. The actor appeared visibly startled and upset by the unexpected intrusion. Within seconds, members of his security team stepped in and forcibly removed the individual from the vehicle.

It's very shocking 🤯



A boy came and sat in Arbaaz Khan's car in Kolkata.



and he started threatening the bodyguards that my mans are inside.



At last, Arbaaz's bodyguards gave him some Mitha and namkin.... pic.twitter.com/q99zFkgHGD — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) June 15, 2026

However, the drama did not end there. After being pulled out, the man stood in front of the car and claimed to be Arbaaz's fan. As the crowd watched the incident unfold, several people could be heard shouting, "Mariye isko (Beat him)."

The situation escalated when the man once again attempted to move towards the actor, who had by then taken his seat inside the car. Security personnel blocked his path. The individual then said, “Meri mama log andar he hai (My men are inside).”

Following this, a member of the security team appeared to slap the man before three guards escorted him away from the venue.

On the professional front, Arbaaz was last seen in director Suzad Iqbal Khan's film Bihu Attack, which also featured Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev and Raza Murad. The film received largely negative reviews from critics. He is currently working on upcoming projects including Kesar Singh and Return Ticket.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz's wife, Sshura Khan, recently grabbed headlines for her witty response to a social media troll. After being asked, "R u happy with old man," she replied, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model."

For those unaware, Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The former couple tied the knot in 1998 and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz later married makeup artist Sshura in December 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in October 2025.