'2 Pegs Down Taking Off...': Salman Khan Drops Maatrubhumi Song Teri Sexy Beauty At 5 AM; Netizens Say, 'Patriotic Movie Me Ye Sab Kya Lyrics Hai' - Watch

Salman Khan Unveils Maatrubhumi Song Teri Sexy Beauty At 5 AM | YouTube

Salman Khan never fails to surprise his fans. The superstar on Wednesday at 5 am dropped a song from his upcoming movie titled Maatrubhumi. The track is titled Teri Sexy Beauty, and it is composed by Sajid Khan and sung by Salman Khan and Muskaan. While sharing the song on social media, Salman tweeted, "Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time , 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now (sic)."

Watch Teri Sexy Beauty song below...

Netizens react to Maatrubhumi song

Well, netizens are not very happy with the song because of its lyrics, and some X users have reacted hilariously to Salman's 5 am tweet. A netizen tweeted, "Real story pe based patriotic movie me ye sab kya lyrics hai gende Ek national hero ke character ko kiya bana diya (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Ufff aap bhi na.. Thoda Sleep Schedule ka bhi dhyan rakha karo.. (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Imagine the pressure from the government that first the names of a patriotic movie were changed, then the songs were changed...but such songs were not expected from a patriotic movie (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Maatrubhumi release date

Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle Of Galwan, but the title was later changed. The film was supposed to release in April this year, but the release was pushed, and the new release date has not been announced yet.

According to reports, the Ministry of Defence had some concerns regarding the content of the film, due to which the film was reportedly reshot and changes were made in the script. Reportedly, the film has got clearance from the government, but it is not yet certified.

There have been reports of the film releasing either this month or next month, but there's no confirmation about it.