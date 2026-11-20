'Salman Khan Se Bachne Ke Liye Rakha Tha': Aishwarya Rai's Ex-Bodyguard Ketan Karande Recalls Tense Encounter With Actor, Reveals Why He Quit |

Actor and bodybuilder Ketan Karande recently made a startling revelation during a podcast, claiming that he was once hired as actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bodyguard to protect her from Salman Khan. Recalling the incident, Ketan revealed that he quit the job just a day after coming face-to-face with the Bollywood superstar.

During his appearance on Art Media Entertainment, Ketan said, "Kisiko maine bataya nahi ki main Aishwarya ka bodyguard tha." Revealing the reason behind his appointment, he added, "Salman ke liye hi rakha tha." When the host asked him to elaborate, the actor clarified, "Matlab Salman se bachne ke liye mujhe rakha tha."

KETAN KARANDE one of the famous TV actor he revealed that he was the Bodyguard of AISHWARYA RAI ~ KETAN KARANDE 🗣️ Aishwarya Rai ne mujhe Salman Khan se bachne ke liye rakha thaa ~ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan break-up story was the most talked incident in Bollywood ~ KETAN KARANDE statement is literally shocking — PATEL Unscripted Reviews (@PatelUnscripted) November 20, 2026

When asked whether Salman was aware of his appointment, Ketan responded, "Salman ji ko pata hoga shayad se, bahot saal ho gaye." He further claimed that he was hired nearly 20 years ago, around the time rumours of Salman and Aishwarya's relationship and their subsequent fallout were making headlines.

Recalling his duties as Aishwarya's bodyguard, Ketan explained that his responsibility was to pick up the actress from her residence, accompany her in the car and ensure she reached her shoot location safely. He claimed that this was during the time Aishwarya was shooting for Kuch Naa Kaho.

Narrating an incident from a fashion show organised by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Ketan recalled that he had accompanied Aishwarya to the event after picking her up from home. However, things took an unexpected turn when they spotted Salman after the show. Recalling the moment, he said, "Waha par hi same waise hi madam ko ghar se liya gadi mein baithe aur chal pade. Ab show khatam hua waha se nikle to Salman Khan sahab saamne to ham sab aise dar gaye ki kya karna hai."

Ketan further revealed that he initially thought he would have to step out of the car, but the driver advised him against doing so. Instead, the driver took a turn and managed to get them out of the situation. Recalling his decision to quit, Ketan said, "Maine second day job diya, maine kaha nahi karna hai." When asked why he decided to leave, he hinted at the possibility of Salman carrying a gun, saying, "Unke paas hoti hai shayad se." He also added that the assignment was affecting his bodybuilding career, which prompted him to walk away from the job.

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