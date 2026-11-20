Raghav Sharma Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Avneet Kaur, Reveals Who Is Actually Getting Married - VIDEO |

Speculations about actress Avneet Kaur tying the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, Raghav Sharma, have been doing the rounds on social media. Now, Raghav has finally addressed the ongoing wedding rumours and seemingly put them to rest.

Raghav Sharma Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Avneet Kaur

In a video shared by Aly Goni, the actor was seen congratulating Raghav, seemingly taking a playful dig at the speculation surrounding his alleged wedding with Avneet. However, Raghav was quick to clarify the situation, saying, “Mere bhai ki shaadi hai. Thik hai guys? Ho gaya.” The two then burst into laughter, seemingly brushing off the rumours.

The wedding rumours surrounding Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma gained momentum after reports of the actress travelling to Jamnagar surfaced, prompting speculation that the two were planning to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. The buzz intensified when Avneet's close friend, Krupa Lakhani, took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her mehendi-adorned hands with the caption, "Full prepsss", accompanied by a hush-face emoji. Netizens were quick to connect the dots and speculate that she was hinting at Avneet and Raghav's wedding preparations. Adding to the curiosity, Avneet also shared pictures from what was reported to be Raghav's brother's wedding celebrations, congratulating the couple.

Keep streaming #AsimRiaz all music videos. Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma enjoying Asim song #KhyaalRakhyaKar #AsimSquad https://t.co/dP3KJFZbb7 — Kosar Jahan (@KosarJahan17) August 25, 2020

Avneet and music producer Raghav have reportedly been dating for several years, with their relationship rumours first making headlines in April 2022. A report by Hindustan Times at the time suggested that the two had known each other for a few years and that their friendship had reportedly blossomed into love around three to four years earlier. According to a source quoted in the report, Raghav had pursued Avneet for a long time, but the duo preferred keeping their relationship private because of their professional association, as the actress had featured in several music videos produced under his label. Over the years, their social media interactions and affectionate birthday wishes have further fuelled speculation. However, neither Avneet nor Raghav has ever officially confirmed being in a relationship.

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